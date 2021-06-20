Kevin Durant and his all-time playoff record

The Brooklyn Nets player, Kevin Durant scored the largest number of points in history in a last game of playoffs from NBA.
Kevin Durant finished the game with 48 points, a figure that allows him to become the player who has scored the most points in a decisive game of playoffs of the NBA. He also added 9 rebounds and 6 assists.
Here the data:
Kevin Durant’s 48 points are now the most in a Game 7 in playoff history pic.twitter.com/tPnrrtUn1i
Awesome series of part of Kevin Durant Although he could not meet the objective that was to win the championship of the NBA with the Broooklyn Nets team at the NBA for many reasons such as physical problems for Kyrie Irving and James Harden.
It should be noted that in his first series of Playoffs with the Booklyn Nets team, Kevin Durant averaged per game: 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, in 12 games played in the NBA.