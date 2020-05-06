NEW YORK – Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus. This was announced by ., which would add a total of seven players with the disease in the NBA.

The team announced Tuesday that one player had symptoms of the coronavirus, while the other three had none. All four players were isolated and are under the care of team doctors.

“Everyone be careful, take care and quarantine. We are going to get through this, “Durant told .. He also clarified that he did not show any symptoms.

The Nets added that it asks all players and members of their travel party to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.

“The health of our players and staff is a top priority for the organization and the team is doing everything in its power to ensure that those affected receive the best possible care,” the Nets added in a statement.

The Brooklyn team last played on March 10 in Los Angeles, when they beat the Lakers. The Nets were due to face the Golden State Warriors two nights later in San Francisco, a game that would be played without fans, before the NBA season was suspended.

This after Rudy Gobert, from Utah, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood from Detroit are the other players who tested positive.

The Nets said they are currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including those of the other team, and that they are working closely with state and local health authorities to report.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

The symptoms of coronavirus, influenza, and cold are very similar, but how do you know if you have one of these?

.