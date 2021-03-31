Kevin Durant accused of using homophobic slurs

NBA player unsponsored for anti-Semitic comment 1:17

(CNN) – NBA superstar Kevin Durant has been accused of using homophobic and misogynistic slurs in private messages with Michael Rapaport after the American actor and comedian shared them on social media. Rapaport posted screenshots of the direct messages on Twitter and Instagram in which Durant appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language.

«I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think that [Kevin Durant] I would be among them, ”Rapaport wrote Tuesday afternoon.

“The same [emoji de serpiente] now he’s threatening me, summoning my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s love, right? “

According to the screenshots, the confrontation began last year when Rapaport criticized Durant’s post-game interview for the Nets’ early season win over the Golden State Warriors in December.

In the messages, Durant insulted the 51-year-old Rapaport, in addition to saying that he wanted to fight the actor, even asking for his address.

Durant appeared to confirm that the messages were real, responding to a tweet from another user: “Mike and I talk CRAZIER than this on a regular basis and today he’s pissed off… Sorry Mike”

CNN has reached out to Durant, Rapaport, the NBA and the Brooklyn Nets for comment.

Durant could face an NBA fine for using homophobic language.

Durant was previously recognized by Time magazine, which named him one of the most influential people in the world. The two-time NBA champion is often remembered for a trophy acceptance speech in which he called his mother the true MVP (the Most Valuable Player award).

It’s not the first time Durant has been in trouble for his social media activity. In 2017, he was denounced for using anonymous social media accounts to defend himself in his departure from Oklahoma City Thunder.

And just last year, he admitted on an episode of the ‘All the Smoke’ podcast with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, that he uses alternate accounts to defend his honor on occasion.

Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.