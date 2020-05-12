A season to be forgotten will be 2019/2020 for star Kevin Durant, who will no longer see action even if it resumes later in the summer, as the commissioner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), Adam Silver.

The NBA champion forward with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 has been unable to see the light at the end of the tunnel since last year’s title contest, when the right Achilles tendon was injured.

Still injured he played a game, but could not prevent the loss of the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors won his first title with Kawhi Leonard, who was the leader and therefore the Most Valuable Player of the finals.

Sean Marks, the Nets’ general manager, had already anticipated that in a realistic situation it was not good to think that Durant would return to play this season, although he will restart in the coming months.

It turns out that “KD” has not recovered from that injury to the right Achilles tendon and all the part of the campaign that was played, until it was suspended last March 11 by the world pandemic of COVID-19, has not participated in a match.

“I am desperate,” said the athlete last February, and that emotional state will continue, because he will dedicate this time to his recovery and be better for the next tournament. An ESPN report said yesterday that “Kevin Durant is not going to come back with the Nets this season. They are not going to play him.”

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan came to the Brooklyn Nets to take the team to the playoffs this season, and at the time of the suspension the franchise was in the postseason, ranking seven in the Eastern Conference with 30 wins and 34 defeats.

30

VICTORIES

And 34 losses is the mark of the Brooklyn Nets on the season.

