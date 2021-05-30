Kevin De Bruyne reveals his health after his Champions League injury

The Belgian midfielder from Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne suffers a nose and left orbit fracture after his violent collision with the defender of the Chelsea Antonio Rudiger this Saturday while they disputed the final of the Champions, as explained by the player himself on Twitter.

In a message on social networks, De Bruyne explained that he has been diagnosed with an acute fracture in the nose and another in the left orbit after the blow with Rudiger that left him stunned on the ground for several minutes and finally forced him to withdraw from the final with his team 0-1 down in the marker.

Also read: Yanet García unleashes the ‘madness’ wearing her charms in ‘spicy’ photo

“Now I feel fine. Obviously, still disappointed by yesterday, but we will return,” said the Belgian after the defeat of his team in the final of the continental tournament that took place in Porto.

Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back – Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 30, 2021

The player, who even had to leave the stands before the end of the match to receive treatment, is one of the stars of Roberto Martínez’s call for the Eurocup that begins in less than two weeks, but it is not yet clear what the consequences of this injury for your participation in the competition.

In statements collected by the newspaper Het Laaste Nieuws, sports doctor Chris Goossens considers it inevitable that the midfielder will have to wear a protective mask and, although he warned of the difficulty that a fracture in the eye socket in addition to that of the bones of the nose, he was confident that he can play again in two weeks.

KNOCKED OUT AND WITH HEMATOMA Strong impact between Kevin de Bruyne and Antonio Rudiger … Heartbreaking picture: The Belgian goes to the locker room in tears and is a tough casualty for Manchester City # ChampionsxFOX pic.twitter.com/lnQBleG1N4 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 29, 2021

The Red Devils will debut in the European Championship on Saturday June 12 against Russia and De Bruyne was already scheduled to join the group on Monday June 7, later than the rest, to rest after the Champions League final.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content