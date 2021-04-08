Kevin de Bruyne renews his contract with Manchester City until 2025

Manchester City made the midfielder’s renewal official this Wednesday Kevin De Bruyne for two more years, which will keep him in the English club at least until 2025.

The announcement comes after the triumph of City in the Champions League against him Borussia Dortmund 2-1, which gives them an advantage in the face of being in the semifinals.

“Signing this contract was an immediate decision. This football team is made for success. It offers me everything I need to maximize my performances,” De Bruyne told the club.

The Belgian midfielder, who came to City from Wolfsburg in 2015, has scored eight goals and delivered 16 assists in 33 games this season.

With Manchester City, De Bruyne has won two Premier League, one FA Cup and four League Cups, and this campaign can add a title poker, as they have a 14-point advantage in the league, they are in the final of the League Cup, in the FA Cup semi-finals and in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

