Kevin de Bruyne ready to face Portugal

SEVILLE.

Kevin De Bruyne is back and the coach of Belgium, Roberto MartinezHope he’s at his best on the weekend when Belgium face Portugal on Sunday, in Seville, in the round of 16 of the Eurocopa 2020.

The Spanish Martinez said Friday that De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Axel Witsel are fully recovered. of your injuries.

We are in a great moment. I feel like (Kevin) is in perfect physical condition to be part of the game. I can say the same about Axel Witsel and Eden Hazard. These three players were the ones we couldn’t use in the friendly matches (prior to Euro 2020), ”said Martínez.

Martinez noted that all three improved in their condition during the group stage and they are ready to participate in the elimination round.

De Bruyne arrived at Euro 2020 in the recovery stage of a facial injury who suffered in a clash in the Champions League Final between his team, Manchester City and Chelsea.

He did not participate in the first match against Russia, then came on as a substitute in the second half against Denmark and played almost the entire match against Finland, came out of change in discounts.

