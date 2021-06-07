Kevin De Bruyne joins Belgium team for Euro 2020

Football player Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City in the Premier League, joined the Belgium national team this Monday before the Eurocup, after undergoing a 20-minute operation on his fractured nose and eye socket.

He saw our match against Croatia, “Martinez said of Belgium’s 1-0 win in a warm-up on Sunday.” He’s in the same mood as the team. But instead of listening from a distance, it’s a big difference. when you see the player in person. “

The Belgium coach described De Bruyne’s arrival in the dining room at the team’s training base in Tubize as the “highlight of the day” as he prepares for his Euro 2020 opening match against Russia on Saturday.

The Belgian National Team does not expect the Manchester City midfielder to play in that match, but he is “fresh” and “ready to participate in Euro 2020,” said Roberto Martínez.

