Kevin Clark, the drummer of ‘School of Rock’ passes away

The entertainment world is once again in mourning for the unfortunate death of Kevin Clark, remembered for his participation in the 2003 film School of Rock alongside Jack black. The 32-year-old actor died in a Chicago traffic accident on May 26, when he was riding his bicycle home.

© @ jackblackKevin Clark was 32 years old

According to police reports, Kevin was run over after running a red light in the Avondale neighborhood. Witnesses to the accident stated that the actor was traveling south of the city on Western Avenue.

The authorities also confirmed that a 20-year-old woman was the one who was driving the car, although they did not reveal more details about it. The emergency call was quick and they managed to get Kevin to the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition. That same night he passed away.

© Paramount Pictures Kevin Clark played Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in ‘School of Rock’

In the film, starring Jack Black and several talented children, such as Miranda CosgroveClark played Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones, a rebellious drummer whose talent was exploited thanks to his supposed substitute teacher.

Kevin Clark left acting after participating in the hit movie, but continued with a musical career as a drummer. He played in the band Jess Bess & The Intentions, which just a few days ago had given their first show.

His mom and Jack Black, devastated

Shortly after the news broke, Alisson clark gave a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times. “He was a raw talent. Tanía a heart of gold “she said broken in pain.

© Paramount Pictures Jack Black and Kevin Clark were good friends

Upon hearing the unfortunate news, Jack Black made his feelings public. In a message on Twitter, the actor wrote: “Devastating news. Kevin is gone too soon. A beautiful soul, so many good memories. I am heartbroken, sending love to his family and to the entire Rock School community ”. Both actors had reconnected in 2018.

“Stunned and saddened by today’s news. The world lost an incredible soul. I will always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I will never forget all the memories. We will always miss you Kevin, ”Miranda Cosgrove wrote for the boy who was her partner on set. Rest in peace.

