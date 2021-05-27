Kevin Clark, from Escuela de Rock, dies at 32 – Tomatazos

This afternoon the unexpected death of Kevin clark, actor who during his childhood had the opportunity to take one of the main roles in School of Rock – 92%, the famous movie with Jack Black. The talent of Clark He was vital to the success of the film, since he undoubtedly behaved like the most rebellious character in the classroom with very clear dreams of becoming a notable drummer; the networks are already mourning his death. We will discuss all the details below.

According to information from the Sun Times, Clark he was hit by a motorcycle while riding his bicycle; the driver was a 20-year-old woman. Kevin he was attacked at 1:20 am and taken to the Masonic medical center in the city of Chicago; he was pronounced dead at 2:04. He was 32 years old.

School of Rock presents the story of a guitarist with delusions of grandeur who ends up being expelled from his band. Lack of financial resources forces him to look for work, so he decides to impersonate a substitute teacher in a private school. Very soon he discovers that his new students have musical talent and decides to form a rock band with them, secretly from the institution with impressive results.

Kevin clark He transferred the musical abilities observed in the film to the real world, as over the years he was part of some minor bands. From the tape we could see his great skill with the drums and his art kept him in practice for the rest of his life. The police stated that the motorcycle driver who hit him has already been summoned by the authorities. School of Rock it was the first time Clark He performed in front of the cameras and also the last one, but the music never left him again.

Rob goldberg, one of his bandmates Robbie Gold stated the following upon learning of his death: “He was motivated and loved to write songs. He loved taking his guitar off the wall and doing a fun song. It was great working with Kevin. “

Jack black took his profile on Instagram to mourn the death of his friend Kevin clark:

Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Too soon. Beautiful soul. So many good memories. With a broken heart. Sending love to his family and the entire School of Rock community.

School of Rock It is a very influential musical film, a classic that has become a cult classic and that has not surprised us on some occasions with sporadic meetings of the actors several years later. Most of the child stars did not pursue their potential acting careers, with the exception of Miranda Cosgrove, who after School of Rock succeeded in Drake and Josh Y icarly, becoming for a time one of the highest paid actresses on the small screen, earning up to US $ 180 per episode; on June 17 he will return with a revival of the series with Jerry trainor Y Nathan Kress.

For its part, Jack black He continues to dedicate himself to cinema but has also joined social networks and from time to time shares his life through live broadcasts. His most recent work on the big screen was Jumanji: The Next Level – 83% and they are on the way Apollo 10½ Y Borderlands. At 51, he remains active in comedy roles; His fortune of approximately $ 50 million makes it clear to us that he has worked very hard to get where he is.

