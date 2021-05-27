Kevin Clark, actor from ‘School of Rock’; Jack Black dedicates a message to him – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Yesterday it was announced that actor Kevin Clark, who became known thanks to his role as Freddy Jones in the movie School of Rock, died at the age of 32 after he was involved in an accident where he was run over. unveiled the TMZ site.

According to the media, Kevin Clark, who shared credits in School of Rock with Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove, died at dawn on May 26 in Chicago where he was involved in an accident that unfortunately took his life.

TMZ mentions that Kevin Clark was riding his bicycle on the northwest side of Chicago when he was caught by a 20-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Sonata that struck the 32-year-old actor.

The police stated that the accident occurred at 1:20 am (Chicago local time) and that after this the actor was transferred to a nearby hospital, however, he died around 2:04 am due to the hard impact he received when was run over by the woman.

On the other hand, the actor’s mother, Alisson Clark, gave a few words to the Chicago Sun-Times, a few hours after the death of her son.

“He was a raw talent. He had a heart of gold.

After his participation in Escuela de Rock, Kevin Clark continued to dabble in music and was even part of several bands, including Jess Bess and the Intentions, a group from Chicago that a few days ago had made their first show.

Jack Black reacts to Kevin Clark’s death

Since 2018 Kevin Clark had reconnected with Jack Black, it was the actor who after learning about Kevin’s death uploaded a photo with him on Instagram and dedicated an emotional message to him.

“Devastating news. Kevin is gone too soon. A beautiful soul, so many good memories. I am heartbroken, sending love to his family and to the entire Rock School community ”.

