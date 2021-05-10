Kevin Castañeda’s goal at Club León vs Toluca (Video)

Despite the control of the Leon Club, Toluca took advantage with a great score of Kevin CastanedaThe young midfielder surprised with a mid-distance shot that he bounced off Cota, who failed to react in time.

Even before the goal, the emerald team had already warned Luis García’s goal, with a shot that hit the post. León’s team is attacking on the wings with Yairo Moreno and Ángel Mena, knowing that one of Toluca’s fragile points is on the sides.

While those led by Hernán Cristante had an opportunity, through Canelo. ‘The Fiera’ they know that it is very difficult to take possession of the ball from their rival, so they try to counterattack

In the event that León wins, his rival in the quarterfinals of the League It would be the team of America, while Toluca, being the last team to get their ticket to the playoffs, would be facing Cruz Azul.