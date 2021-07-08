Kevin Baldospino will box in England on August 7

Euskobox

“A good opponent in a big event is the best motivation. I’ll go for it all “, affirms the Spanish boxer born Guayaquil settled in Miranda de Ebro (Burgos). Baldospino will star in one of the back-up fights of the exciting Galahad-Dickens that will be held at the Fight Camp of the promoter Matchroom in the town of Brentwood (Essex). This event, which will also feature Prodan vs Marku, will be televised on DAZN.

DO YOU WANT TO SEE THIS COMBAT FOR FREE ON DAZN? CLICK HERE. YOU HAVE ONE MONTH FREE TRIAL.

Baldospino, 27 years old and with a record of nine wins and two misses in 16 fights, will face eight rounds against the undefeated local prospect Aquib Fiaz, which has six victories in as many crosses. The crash is agreed at 132 pounds (59.88 kilos). “We will put on a good show. Fiaz is a technical boxer who will try to win on points. We will see who is the best “, exposes the Mirandés.

On March 13, 2020, everything was ready in the city of Burgos for a Spanish championship, that of the feather, to be held, many years after the Sánchez brothers or Kid Bello disputed theirs. Baldospino would face Cristóbal Llorente backed by his audience thanks to a decisive municipal support. It was the weekend in which the State of Alarm was declared.

“They have been hard months in which many of us have trained alone to prevent infections”, reveals the athlete. The impossibility of setting up the event in Miranda de Ebro in the current circumstances and a succession of minor injuries led Baldospino’s team to renounce the option of playing the national tournament.

Last March Chimo Eddine from La Rioja was measured in the evening promoted by Euskobox at the Baserri Antzokia de Derio (Bizkaia). The event was held without public attendance and broadcast by ETB and FITE. The Baldospino vs. Chimo was a vibrant shock, of high voltage and with alternatives, that the score decanted towards Barruetabeña’s pupil.

“Chimo is a very strong fighter. I enjoyed the fight despite the loss. And I felt like a boxer again. Now I’m excited about the England fight. I doubt that Fiaz is as tough as Chimo “, concludes a motivated Baldospino.