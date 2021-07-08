Kevin Baldospino will box in England on August 7

“A good opponent in a big event is the best motivation. I’ll go for it all, ”says the Guayaquil boxer Kevin Baldospinot settled in M

iranda de Ebro (Burgos). Baldospino will star in one of the fights behind the passionate Galahad-Dickens to be held in the Fight Camp from promoter Matchroom In the town of Brentwood (Essex). This event, which will also feature the Prodan vs Marku will be televised by DAZN.

Baldospino, 27 years old and with a record of nine wins and two nulls in 16 fights, will face eight rounds against undefeated local prospect Aquib Fiaz, who has six victories in as many crosses. The crash is agreed at 132 pounds (59.85 kilos). “We will put on a good show. Fiaz is a technical boxer who will try to win on points. And I’ll take my. We will see who is the best ”, explains the Mirandés.

I’m excited about the England fight

On March 13, 2020, everything was ready in the city of Burgos for a Spanish championship, that of the feather, to be held, many years after the Sánchez brothers or Kid Bello they will dispute theirs. Baldospino would be measured at Christopher Llorente backed by its public thanks to a decisive municipal support. It was the weekend in which the state of alarm was declared.

“They have been tough months in which many of us have trained alone to prevent infections,” reveals the athlete. The impossibility of setting up the event in Miranda de Ebro in the current circumstances and a succession of minor injuries led Baldospino’s team to renounce the option of playing the national tournament.

Last March the Riojan was measured Chimo Eddine at the evening promoted by Euskobox at the Baserri Antzokia de Derio (Bizkaia). The event was held without public attendance and broadcast by ETB and FITE. El Baldospino vs Chimo It was a vibrant shock, of high voltage and with alternatives, that the score fell towards Barruetabeña’s pupil.

“Chimo is a very strong fighter. I enjoyed the fight despite the loss. And I felt like a boxer again. Now I’m excited about the England fight. I doubt that Fiaz is as tough as Chimo ”, concludes a motivated Baldospino.