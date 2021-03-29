Kevin Baldospino, protagonist of the first boxing evening in the Basque Country in 2021

Euskobox, in collaboration with Tundra, Frangel, Leone and the Provincial Council of Bizkaia, promotes the return to professional boxing activity in the Basque Country. It will do so from 7:00 p.m. next Friday, March 19 from Baserri Antzokia from Derio (Bizkaia). The event, without an audience, will be broadcast live in pay-per-view mode through the www.fite.tv platform for less than 7 euros. The evening schedules five professional boxing matches with Kevin Baldospino as the main match.

In the 62 kilos and 6 rounds they will be seen by the contender for the Spanish featherweight championship, Kevin Baldospino, from Miranda, and the promising man from Logroño Chimo Eddine. Professional experience leans in favor of a Baldospino who has nine wins, 4 losses and 2 voids. Among the defeats of Baldospino, always on points, are those harvested in very good fights against the former champion of Spain of the lightweight, Samuel Molina, and the reigning featherweight champion of Italy, the undefeated Davide tassi.

Chimo Eddine For his part, he debuted in October 2019 after a successful and long amateur career and has 3 fights with two victories. His defeat occurred in the Balearic Islands in an even fight against the undefeated Manuel Medrano. The one of Barru Boxing He is a fighter with good technique and a heavy hand. Everything indicates that it will be a nice cross between styles.

Baldospino, protagonist of the evening

Baldospino returns to activity in a complicated fight against a very careful opponent. The Mirandés saw how the pandemic suspended his fight just a year ago against Christopher Lorente for the Spanish featherweight championship, announced to be held in Miranda de Ebro on March 14, 2020. Despite this, Baldospino He has continued to train hard and maintain his form so he can get into the ring as soon as possible. The hour has come. The Spanish championship against Lorente is still on the horizon.

At six rounds and at 56 kilos, the spectacular Fran Mendoza will return to action. At 24 years old, Fran mendoza, residing in Vitoria Gasteiz, has built the prestige of the fighters who attract the public. Undefeated, 6 KO in 10 fights. Two spectacular fights against a great Nano Santana and to the very hard Felix garcia, both in the mythical pavilion of La Casilla de Bilbao at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 respectively they have put it in the orbit of major international events. His rival will be the last opponent of the champion of Spain in his division, Caco Barreto, Joel Sanchez. Mendoza’s benefits against Sánchez can be used to measure what could be an imminent cross with Barreto with titles at stake.

The event will start with a fight agreed to 6 rounds in the limit of 70.5 kilos between the Portuguese Jorge Guedes and the proven Miguel Aguilar. Guedes, who has won his only professional fight against the well-known Lorenzo Parra, has just turned 21 and has been champion of the Portuguese Amateur Cup. Miguel Aguilar, at 33, has stood up to many of the best welters and super welters in Europe, including Sergei Rabchancka, José del Río, Roberto Santos or Aitor Nieto.

The highlight of the evening

In six rounds in the 56 kilos, the current Spanish bantamweight champion will return to activity, Caco Barreto. At just 24 years old, Barreto is a tall fighter for the division, at 173 centimeters and a record of 12 wins and just two losses. He has not fought since the end of 2019. On his return to the activity he will face the dangerous Venezuelan Dionís Martínez. ‘The skinny’, who is also a tall boxer for the division, with his almost 1.70, and with a lot of wingspan, he usually gives real scares to the local boxers as in the cases of Roque Mex, Alberto Márquez or Vasiko Lukashvili. Barreto will not be able to trust in a duel of stylists.

At four rounds and at the limit of 57 kilos, the two-time amateur champion of the Basque Country, Zouhari Tetef, they will deal with the always complicated Cristian Narvaez. Tetef, a resident of Vitoria Gasteiz, is 25 years old and made his professional debut last October in Barcelona in front of Yomer medrano. Despite the strength of his rival, his debut nerves and fighting away from home, Celaya’s pupil clearly prevailed, knocking down Yomer Medrano on one occasion. Narváez, 26, has extensive experience (45 fights with 16 wins and 6 voids) that will surely hinder Tetef’s long-distance and dynamic boxing.

This will be the first professional boxing evening so far in 2021 in the Basque Country. It will also be the first evening of professional boxing without an audience to be held in our territory.

“The effort is being very great. And we are very grateful to all the people, companies and institutions that have stepped up. Also to those who have responded that they will support events like this later. Boxers need activity for now and expectations for later ”, says the trainer, manager and promoter José Luis Celaya.