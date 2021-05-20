Kevin Bacon wants to be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

In the Guardians of the Galaxy films there are references to Kevin Bacon and the actor would be delighted to participate in the third installment.

Kevin bacon knows perfectly what it means to play a character from Marvelas it brought the villain to life Sebastian shaw in the movie X Men First generation (2011). How you have a great friendship with the director James Gunn since they rolled Super (2010), he has been mentioned in the movies of Guardians of the Galaxy. And the fans have always wanted me to participate in Marvel studios and also many times they ask him about the subject.

In the first movie of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Star-lord (Chris Pratt) tells Gamora (Zoe Saldana) a story of a great Earth hero named Kevin bacon which taught an entire city of “people with sticks in their butts” to appreciate the power of dance. Peter quill, he was referring to the movie Footloose 1984, which we later learned is considered the “greatest movie of all time” in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). It would probably be one of the last he saw with his mother before he was kidnapped by Yondu (Michael Rooker), precisely in 1984.

In a recent interview they asked Kevin bacon if you would like to be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

Listen, I love the idea. I would love to be a part of that. ” The actor replied, before revealing that he actually went to see the first movie without prior knowledge of its big mention.

“When I saw Guardians of the Galaxy, I went to see it without having any idea that they were talking to me… It was an afternoon in New York, I was on 67th Street and I went alone, as I often do. I was like: Shit. They are talking about me. Are people understanding this? “

If there is a cameo from David hasselhoff, it wouldn’t be so weird if we saw Kevin bacon.

What will the third installment be about?

For now there is little information on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but James Gunn He has already commented that it will be the last film he will make of these characters, therefore it will give an appropriate ending to all of them. It is already speculated that the villain will be the creator of Rocket and that we could get to see the daughter of Drax. We’ll find out more when it premieres on May 5, 2023, though.

Would you like to see Kevin Bacon at Marvel Studios? Leave us your comments below. While we wait for more information about this movie, you can watch the movies of the Guardians of the Galaxy on Disney Plus by following this link.