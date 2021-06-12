Kevin Bacon to play villain in the Toxic Avenger reboot movie

The reboot film of the Toxic Avenger franchise has selected an actor to play the movie villain. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, they have hired the veteran actor Kevin bacon. Obviously, this is in direct conflict with the rumor that sounded last week that placed actor Elijah Wood as the main villain of the film. We do not know if there are perhaps two villains, if there is a last minute change or that Wood’s information was simply completely incorrect.

Kevin Bacon is no stranger to genre films having worked on projects like the sci-fi comedy “Tremors,” James Gunn’s “Super,” and the Joel Schumacher thriller “Flatliners.” Not forgetting that he was also the villain Sebastian Shaw in the movie “X-Men: First Generation.”

From THR they also mention that the Film production begins this June in Bulgaria, a location recently used for Michael Fassbender’s “Kung Fury 2”. In the cast we also have Peter Dinklage as the protagonist, Jacob Tremblay as his son, and Taylour Paige.

Before Marvel Comics ‘Deadpool, the most violent and comical character in the “superhero genre” was Troma Films’ Toxie, aka The Toxic Avenger. The character debuted in the satirical superhero film in 1984, which centers on transforming a weak nerd janitor, Melvin, into the burly but grotesque titular hero after being thrown into toxic waste.

Macon Blair is the director and writer of this reboot. It is the story of an ordinary man who, when pushed into a vat of toxic waste, transforms into a mutant monster who must go from a rejected outcast to a helpless hero in his career to save his son, his friends and your community from the forces of corruption and greed.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter