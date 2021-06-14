Kevin Bacon to be the villain of Legendary’s ‘The Toxic Avenger’

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, Golden Globe winner Kevin Bacon (‘City on a Hill’) has officially pledged to star alongside Peter Dinkla in the future remake that Legendary Entertainment will perform.‘The Toxic Avenger’(The Toxic Avenger) Production is expected to start later this month in Bulgaria.

Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz directed the original 1984 version, a film set in a town called Tromaville, located near New York, which has the dubious honor of being the capital’s largest waste and toxic waste manager. In that city there is a gym, where the protagonist, a young boy somewhat introverted and nerd, works as a maintenance employee.

The protagonist is teased by a group of young people from the gym who make a joke in bad taste and because of his shame, he runs down a corridor towards a window and falls into a barrel of acid with a toxic pestilence in which he is deformed acquiring new powers as well as superhuman strength, with which they take revenge on those who caused their misery and incidentally cleanse the city of criminals and corruption.

As we announced in March 2019, Macon Blair (‘I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore’) will write and direct the project. The filmmaker made his directorial debut in 2017 with the aforementioned drama, a film that won the Grand Prix of the World. Jury at the Sundance Film Festival. Along with Dinklage and Bacon the film will star Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige.

Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz will also produce this new version for Tomma Entertainment, with Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter doing the same for Legendary after the studio took over the rights in December 2018.