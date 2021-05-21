Kevin Bacon Says He Would Love To Be Out In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 And James Gunn Agrees

Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% is a love letter to many things, among many others we have Footlose and its protagonist Kevin Bacon. There is a moment in the movie where Gamora says that she is a warrior and an assassin so dancing is not her thing. So Peter Quill sums up the plot of Footloose like he’s a heroic legend and Kevin Bacon a great hero.

That scene has made fans ask for a cameo by for years. Kevin bacon in one of the movies about this peculiar space team. It is something that by far does not seem impossible because James Gunn and the actor have previously worked together on Super – 48%. The actor appeared in that film because he is a fan of another film by the director: Crawling Creatures – 86%. The fans of both have thought that both surely have the disposition for that to happen. Now we know that it is true.

Bacon was interviewed by Esquire. Of course, they asked him if he would like to meet with the director in some MCU project like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 The actor did not hesitate to say that he would love that this could happen:

Listen, I love that idea, I would love to be a part of it.

Also in that same interview he revealed that fans were not the only ones who loved the reference to Footlose in that movie; he, like them, was pleasantly surprised to discover that he was mentioned in this way:

When I saw Guardians of the Galaxy, I went to see it without having the faintest idea that I was mentioned. It was an afternoon in New York. I was on 67th Street and I went alone, as is my custom. I was like: ‘Oh my gosh. They are talking about me. Do you guys realize it?

It is good to know that actors also get excited when they are mentioned in the movies. It must be interesting to go to the cinema without suspecting anything and see that your work is recognized in a movie that you know will be seen by millions of people. It is one more proof that Kevin bacon It is part of our cultural imagination, but that is something we all know, including the actor himself.

James Gunn He is a very active user on Twitter, so it should come as no surprise that this is why he half learned about this recent statement from Bacon. He decided to share the note in which he learned about it and react to it. What he did, actually, was mention how he met the actor, that he and Peter Falk are his favorite actors, and that he is dying to work with him again:

I met Kevin when I was a very young man in New York City at a press function. ‘You are my favorite actor’, I told him. ‘Together with the lord Peter falk‘. He told me that he took that as a very big compliment. I loved working with him on SUPER and I can’t wait to work together again.

I met Kevin as a very young man in New York City at a screening. “You’re my favorite actor,” I told him, “Along with Mr. Peter Falk.” He told me he took that as a very high compliment. Loved working with him on SUPER & can’t wait till we can work together again. https://t.co/iDvqPTDEN8 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 20, 2021

This is not an unequivocal sign that you will be working together in the near future. He may not have time to make a cameo appearance in the latest installment of this team of heroes, given that filming is going to take place this year. Most likely, there would not be time to ensure the actor’s participation, although there is a possibility that it is something that both already have planned. If it weren’t going to be in this movie, maybe they’ll collaborate on a movie in the future. At least we already have the absolute certainty that both have the will to collaborate together and make that cameo that fans have wanted for years to come true. It’s just a matter of waiting for all the right elements to line up at the same time.

