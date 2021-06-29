Kevin Anderson will be in the 30th finals of Wimbledon

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 04:15 CEST

The South African player Kevin Anderson, number 102 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6 (4) -7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (4) in three hours and ten minutes to the Chilean tennis player Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, number 209 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth of the final of Wimbledon. After this result, the South African player gets the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The data collected about the game shows that Anderson managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, in the first serve he had a 68% effectiveness, he committed a double fault and got 76% of the service points. As for Barrios Vera, he never managed to break serve, had a 74% first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 73% of the service points.

During the 30th finals, the South African tennis player will face the Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 and seed number 1, next Wednesday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It is held on outdoor grass and a total of 238 tennis players face the final phase and a total of 128 enter the final phase between those classified directly, those who manage to overcome the previous qualifying phase and those who are invited. It also takes place between June 21 and July 12 in London.