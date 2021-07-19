Kevin Anderson, champion 30 months later

That was the data, 30 months since the last time Kevin Anderson he had lifted a title on the professional circuit. Specifically, since Pune 2019. After going through several injury and confidence problems, the South African has finally ended his drought in the Newport ATP 250, the event that closes the herb tour each year. Triumph in two sets over the fledgling Jenson brooksby (7-6, 6-4) to add the seventh trophy to his record. In addition, this victory will help him to jump almost 40 positions and return to the top 75.