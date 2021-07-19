Kevin Anderson and a very important title

Not long ago, the name of Kevin Anderson it appeared in the final rounds of the vast majority of major tournaments. Us Open and Wimbledon saw the South African giant access the title match, a historic and dreamed event for all those who wield the racket on the circuit and that, although they ended in defeats against members of the Big-3, they showed that Kevin had enough tennis to be part of the elite. Add important victories to names like that of Roger Federer, great consistency and an unbreakable work ethic: Anderson had earned, of all, his status.

But nothing is forever and staying in the elite is a difficult and complex task. A week ago, Anderson had a win-loss balance negative during this 2021. His ranking had dropped so much that, in those tournaments in which he reached the finals before, the preliminary phase was his only way to participate in them. Injuries, operations and an absolute ordeal with his body that had sent him out of the top-100, back to positions he had not been in for a decade. All that, however, seems to be over.

Your title in Newport, culminating in a perfect demonstration of experience and knowing how to be in the important moments against the young Jenson Brooksby, is a boost of morale to continue that process back to the best stages. Not only does the emotional component come into play: it will also allow you to enter the Us Open 2021 directly, without having to go through the costly toll of the three qualifying matches.

For a guy who has experienced all sorts of sensations on the true roller coaster that professional tennis becomes, this title, minor as it may seem, is a perfect balm to the bad times of the past. “I have had very difficult moments with injuries in recent times. Being able to return to the tournament that houses the Museum of Fame, with such a brutal history, becomes the best possible week to start with my return, so to speak. I really want to go back, I’m very motivated, but the whole process goes game by game, and today I was able to get the victory, “he said at the post-final ceremony.

2008. That was the first edition that Kevin Anderson lived that breathes the history of tennis on all four sides. Thirteen years have passed since that and many might think that, at their 35 years, the South African’s career is in its last stages. Nothing could be further from the truth: “I am very grateful to the tournament for giving me this invitation. It has worked, of course. This title means a lot to me: the last time I was here was in 2008, I had just started my career. Now I know I’m supposed to be closer to the end, but I’m definitely very motivated to be able to continue it. “

Rarely have we seen Kevin pronounce statements out of tune, have disrespect with his teammates or referees: he is one of those tennis players who, without making too much noise, has won an excellent career and has appeared on many historical postcards of the last decades. Since the beginning of 2019 his body “abandoned” him completely, but his hard work, will and love for tennis keep the flame alive … and even more alight than ever.

“In 2018 I had a season in which I played a lot (reached the Wimbledon final, won two titles and made the semi-finals in the ATP Finals), but mentally and emotionally I felt quite good. I started 2019 very well, with a title in Pune, and was looking forward to playing in Australia. So, I injured myself: a rather complicated tendonitis in the shoulder which made my life much more difficult for a couple of months. It is likely that everything I played in the previous season affected, but it is impossible to define exactly. It was very hard not being able to continue my good form, considering how hard I had worked. Losing every tournament was difficult. “

Seeing hard-working names find motivation and receive joys is always a receipt of good taste. Kevin Anderson may not go down in history as the most charismatic tennis player, but the title at Newport will give him the opportunity to continue with a process complicated and whose end, the withdrawal, is beginning to be glimpsed. Doing it his way, leaving his mark on the tracks that have seen him grow over the last few years, would undoubtedly be ideal.