Kevin Achutegui admits that all the controversy was his fault | Instagram

The photographer and also youtuber Kevin Achutegui He admitted that the controversy between him, Lizbeth Rodríguez and Juan de Dios Pantoja was his complete fault.

It was through a new video of the Team Phoenix in which the team in the absence of Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja began to apologize to the two missing members.

Each one of the members present expressed their feelings according to the situation that still exists, since April 16 the hints and claims, only that in days past the controversy was even stronger.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza and Kima, always together my life, goodbye Juan de Dios Pantoja

The five members who are in the video, mentioned that this lie had already been planned and even in past videos they had already mentioned that the company they worked with (Badabun) assured that they would “take revenge” of them for leaving and revealing themselves.

One of the important points that caught the most attention was when Kevin Achitegui admitted that it all started because of him, and not precisely because of the lie that Lizbeth Rodríguez started but rather because of the mockery that he made in one of the videos towards the former host. of exposing infidels.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

“It is my turn to speak, because I was like a mattress that all this was caused by a mockery, I honestly if I want to apologize to Kim and Juan because they got muddied, they had nothing to do, they created a gossip to harm my image and also theirs, “said Achutegui.

The team appreciates the support of the people who have been with them and like Loaiza and Pantoja were with them when their separation from Badabun occurred Queen, Kim, Kevin, Dani and Álex They support them and if they decide to withdraw from Team Phoenix they will also continue to support them because that is what their friends and family do so they consider them to be.

Read also: Video Kimberly Loaiza speaks on Instagram

.