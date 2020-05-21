Are you taking care of your skin in this quarantine? Fernanda Keulla revealed that she does not give up this part of her routine. “Taking care of the skin is taking care of health. My eternal struggle with pimples,” said the presenter on her Instagram. “I’ve already had a serious level three acne problem.”

Fernanda Keulla (Photo: @ fernandakeulla / Instagram / Reproduction)

Photo: They on the Red Carpet

The ex-BBB showed some photos from May last year, in which the face had many marks, and recorded the current video without makeup and without filters, proving the result of the dedication. With the treatment suggested by dermatologist Laise Leal, he managed to reverse the problem, but it is necessary to maintain self-care to control oiliness and the appearance of blackheads. “I always have to keep an eye on it. I’ve already taken Roacutan (medicine for severe acne, used only with a prescription)”.

Before and after pimple treatment (Photo: @ fernandakeulla / Instagram / Reproduction)

Photo: They on the Red Carpet

At the family home in Carmópolis de Minas, Minas Gerais, Fernanda showed all the products she applies to her skin and reinforced the importance of consulting a doctor to indicate the ideal treatment for each case. The first step is to cleanse the skin with Effaclar Concentrated Facial Cleansing Gel, by La Roche Posay (R $ 78.49, at Americanas.com). With cotton, pass the Blemish + Age Solution (R $ 84.90, on the brand website), from Skin Ceuticals. Before going to sleep, it’s the Blemish + Age Defense serum (R $ 159.90), by Skin Ceuticals. The region of the eyes receives Minéral 89 (R $ 161.91, at Americanas.com), by Vichy. The chosen sunscreen is UV Oil Defense SPF 80 (R $ 114.90) by Skin Ceuticals.

