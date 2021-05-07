Ketlen Vieira vs. Sara McMann 2 verbally agreed for August 28

A rematch between Ketlen Vieira Y Sara mcmann has been agreed for him UFC Fight Night August 28.

MMA Fighting reported on the matchup this Friday morning.

Vieira, number seven in the Bantamweight ranking, comes from experiencing his second loss as a professional after being surpassed via unanimous decision by the former champion of Invicta FC, Yana Kunitskaya.

The 29-year-old Brazilian is 1-2 in her last three appearances in the Octagon.

McMann, world number eight, last competed in the Preliminaries of the UFC 257, where she was subjected in the second round by the current challenger to the division title, Julianna Pena.

McMann’s losing streak (1 – 3 in his last four fights) began precisely with a submission loss to Vieira in the UFC 215.

