Kershaw wins duel against Scherzer

The stars of the mound in the Big leagues, Clayton kershaw Y Max scherzer were hitting elbows for the third time in their careers this Sunday afternoon, clashes that have undoubtedly been one of the most anticipated pitches for pitches in the last decade of the MLB.

Carrying the flag of Los Angeles Dodgers on his chest, Clayton kershaw was receiving the Washington Nationals Y Max scherzer at Dodger Stadium on Sunday afternoon, a confrontation between the two pitchers that took all the cameras for what was offered on the mound from each other’s hands.

Max scherzer, who despite his great start as a pitcher this afternoon, took the defeat of the game, also what would be his first game lost at the start of the season MLB. During a six-round participation on the mound, he registered a performance of five strikeouts with 90 pitches made, dividing 54 of these as strikes, in addition to allowing a number of three hits, a base on balls and a scored in the hands of the offensive of the Dodgers.

While, Clayton kershaw He posted an impeccable performance in the game, who took the victory, having a start where he did not allow runs or walk, conceding a number of five hits in a six-episode outing from the mound. Kershaw he had six strikeouts, 86 pitches to the plate, leaving 54 of those in the strike zone.

The Dodgers They had the result of 3 runs scored in the game, quite the opposite of the offensive part of the Nationals who did not have annotated. As a result of such action, the Dodgers they swept the capital in a series that ended precisely in the afternoon of this Sunday, who took the victory in the three games of the aforementioned series, two of these by way of the shutout of the Washington crew.

