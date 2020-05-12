Steve Kerr is the coach of the most successful franchise in the last decade in the NBA. With the Golden State Warriors he has won five titles and has reigned six times in the Western Conference. In 2016, Kerr’s team set a new record by ending the regular season with a record of 73 wins and nine losses, numbers with what you left in the past the Chicago Bulls’ 72-10 record in 1996, team in which he was a partner of Michael Jordan.

Precisely the relationship between Kerr and Jordan has given something to talk about in ‘The Last Dance’, which reveals one of the most tense moments in the Bulls dynasty, because Jordan punched Kerr, who ended up with the black eye.

The moment came in the preseason, when Jordan returned to the Bulls after his first retirement, where he dabbled in the minor league baseball. ‘The Last Dancand ’reveals a kind of Jordan’s friction with some peers, including Kerr, who during training marked Michael and made his life so complicated, that He ended up releasing the punch and went to the shower without saying a word.

The action could well have caused an internal fracture, however, both Jordan and Kerr agree that this episode helped to strengthen and unite the team, since MJ released the accumulation of fury and frustration, so he changed his attitude with the team.

“It is part of the high-level competition, but it’s very, very strange that everyone knows the story and talks about it ”Kerr told ESPN after the episode was released.

Jordan had not lived as much with Kerr, so despite being companions, he did not have the base’s phone number, so he went to ask for it in the team and called later. Kerr did not answer the call, but the apology was recorded on the answering machine.

“He called me later that day and apologized. In a strange way, it was almost a necessary step in our relationship, weirdly and ever since then I think he understood me better and vice versa and we got along better and we compete together and trusted me more “Kerr noted.

Kerr and Jordan won the second triplet in the franchise from 1996 to 1998, but they did not touch the subject of the punch again.

“We have never talked about it. To be honest I don’t even think about it, but they ask me a lot about it because it is a unique situation, ”he explained.