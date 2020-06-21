The 2019-20 NBA season of Golden State Warriors It has been for the San Francisco franchise a year of pure transition with the aim of competing for the ring again starting next year. Injuries from Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, in addition to Kevin Durant’s departure in Free Agency 2019, left the team led by Steve Kerr in a very delicate situation to compete for the playoffs.

Further, Draymond green He has completed a very irregular season, which has also been affected by injuries. Steve Kerr himself has spoken about Green in remarks for the KNBR podcast « Tolbert, Kreuger and Brooks », and of the frustration it has been for him to not get victories with the Warriors in the regular season:

« I really think this season has been very frustrating for Draymond (Green). He is a very competitive person, who doesn’t like to lose for anything in the world. Doing it night after night must have affected him a lot psychologically. Still he knew how to deal with that frustration and he knew how to handle a very negative situation for the franchise well. «

Regarding the new season, Kerr assures that Green is ready to offer his maximum level, and in fact he hopes that his best version will be seen since he arrived in the NBA in the 2012 Draft:

« Right now he is taking a well-deserved rest after a very difficult year. I really think we will see the ‘peak’ of Draymond Green next season. From my perspective I see him very well both physically and mentally speaking. »