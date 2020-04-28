After 6 months of development and a delay of one week on the planned schedule (for not meeting the beta version the quality criteria), The Fedora Project today announced the release of version 32 of its eponymous Linux distribution, with all its ‘flavors’ and editions.

Let’s remember that Fedora is one of the most popular Linux distributions, which is supported by Red Hat / IBM, which in turn Fedora based its own professional distribution, Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Among the biggest news in Fedora Linux 32, it is worth noting its new kernel 5.6 (with built-in support for WireGuard VPN) and updating their development tools, which has meant removing most of the Python 2 related packages.

You can now download the Fedora Linux 32 ISO (s), or update to that version from a previous one.

The flagship: Fedora Workstation

One of the highlights of this release is that its flagship edition, Fedora Workstation, update to version 3.36 of your default desktop (GNOME), which means incorporating all the aesthetic changes and new functionalities that it now includes (such as a new lock screen).

Appearance of a standard Gnome desktop, the one used by default in Fedora Workstation.

It has also joined the Workstation edition a new component: Earlyoom, a system process that checks the amount of available memory every so often and tries to react when it is low, automatically optimizing system operation.

The ‘other Fedoras’

If you are not very GNOME, remember that Fedora also offers what it calls Fedora Spins, adapted versions of Workstation to work by default with a wide range of desktops (KDE Plasma, XFCE, LXDE, LXQT, Mate-Compiz, Cinnamon and SOAS).

Other distinct Fedora editions are Fedora Server (for servers, as its name suggests), Fedora IoT (for Internet of Things devices) and Fedora CoreOS (which exclusively provides a minimal set of components to allow running isolated containers on servers). There are also versions for architectures other than Intel: ARM AArch64, Power, and S390x.

Special mention deserve Fedora Labs, specialized software packages that can be installed as stand-alone full versions of Fedora or as add-ons to previous installations of the distribution: thus, there have been long-standing ‘Labs’ focused on graphic design, teaching Python, astronomy utilities or in robotics. But the novelty of this version 32, is the launch of Comp Neuro Lab, focused on neuroscience.

