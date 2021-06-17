Kerman Lejarraga’s team, waiting for the date for the European Championship

Celes Piedrabuena Head of section

Named official co-candidate to the European super welterweight, Kerman Lejarraga (32-2-, 25 KO) you already know that you will have to travel to France to aspire to a new continental title against Dylan Charrat (20-0-1, 6 KO), after what Matchroom lost the auction. From the MGZ promoter They hope that the date will be announced as soon as possible, in a fight that could last three months at most, and that will not end up being held in Bilbao, as they wished.

“We are waiting for the date and we are already very much looking forward to the event, although I also tell you that the situation can change at any time and another important championship may come out,” they explain to MD from the promoter of Kerman Lejarraga, MGZ Boxing.

(Read the full article at the link below 🙂

https://www.mundodeportivo.com/boxeo/20210614/4109038412/lejarraga-entre-el-europeo-de-superwelter-y-una-eliminatoria-mundial-a-otro-campeonato.html