Kerman Lejarraga won in the seventh, but with suffering

In the semi-depth combat, ten rounds at super welterweight, the former European welterweight champion, the Biscayan Kerman Lejarraga (32-2, 25 KO) defeated the English Jez smith (12-3-1, 5 KOs) in the seventh round, but after falling to the canvas twice, in the third and in the fourth.

Kerman overcame and imposed his power to defeat the Englishman, who received the referee stop with protests, because he considered that he could continue.

In the first round, the Englishman was firm with good jab work but Kerman went from low to high and seemed to find his place at the end of the round.

In the second round, Kerman began to put in heavy hands and looked like the usual aggressive and powerful Lejarraga, but everything changed in the third round with a perfect right uppercut from Smith that put the Basque on the canvas, having a difficult time to reach the end of three minutes. Lejarraga already showed his right eye quite swollen.

In the fourth round, Kerman looks for long shots to hurt Smith, but he again tries the right uppercut several times until he comes back, knocking the Spaniard down. The fight was uphill with two falls.

In the fifth, Kerman continues the harassment but without finding clear hands, thanks also to Smith’s good mobility. And the sixth round is the beginning of the end of English. Good shots to the body from Kerman hurt Smith, who recoils until he falls to the canvas. Kerman smelled blood.

In the seventh and final round, the Spaniard squeezed an immobile Smith who was suffering the previous punishment to the body and showed great fatigue. Lejarraga’s victory seemed close, and after several blows from the Biscayan, the referee Mr. Monroy decided to stop the fight.

The referee for the match

Surely he rushed, but what seemed evident is that the triumph no longer escaped the former European champion.

Important victory for how it was produced and also against a rocky English fighter, who until the sixth round put Kerman Lejarraga in many problems.

Courage now, to enhance the successes and correct the errors.