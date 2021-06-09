Kerman Lejarraga will play the European in France

Kerman Lejarraga (32-2-, 25 KO) will have to pack his bags and travel to France to try to win his third European Championship. The 29-year-old Basque fighter was named official co-candidate for the continental super welterweight title after the resignation of Sergio García, who is going to play in a world tie. A) Yes, Kerman had to face Dylan Charrat (20-0-1, 6 KO). The change caused a new period of negotiations, which were, but everything was resolved this Wednesday in the auction that the EBU had decreed.

The fight was very hard. Matchroom bid for Kerman, who wanted to include that fight in his next poster in Spain. The English put 101,777 euros on the table, but the Frenchman’s team offered 105,777 for the fight. Therefore, the Franco-American promoter All Star Boxing, which has in its ranks, among others, the Olympic champion in Rio 2016 Tony Yoka, will be the one to organize the event. In the next month they must announce the date and venue for this lawsuit.

It will be the second time that Kerman fights outside of Spain. The only time he has done so was in June 2017, when he made his debut in the United States knocking out Jose Antonio Abreu in two rounds. Now he will have to travel to contest a belt.