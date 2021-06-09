Kerman Lejarraga will have to play the European in France. Record figure at auction

Manuel Valero

@Manu_Valero

The French promoter Allstar Boxing has acquired the rights to organize the fight for the European super welterweight title by bidding € 105,777 at the auction.

In this way, Kerman Lejarraga (32-2, 25 KO) will have to travel to France to try to proclaim himself continental champion in a second category, facing the French co-candidate Dylan charrat (20-0-1, 6 KO). And the Basque ensures a purse of about 53,000 euros.

The figure offered by the French promoter is one of the highest in recent years, beating the all-powerful Matchroom, which bid with an amount of € 101,777.

“El Revolver de Morga” has only boxed outside of Spain once, when he debuted his deal with Lou DiBella in the United States in 2017.