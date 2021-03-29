Kerman Lejarraga will fight Jez Smith in Barcelona on April 23: “I only contemplate winning”

More details come out in the light of the evening than Machroom Boxing Spain will organize next April 23 at the Municipal Sports Pavilion of the Vall d’Hebron in the city of Barcelona

, with a sign featuring names like those of Sandor Martin (37-2, 13 KO) alreadyndoni Gago (24-3-3, 7 KO).

The rivals of ‘Arransador’ and ‘The male’, English Kay Prosper (14-1-1, 7 KO) and Gavin McDonnel (22-2-2, 6 KO), but not that of Kerman Lejarraga, one of the boxers with the greatest calling power on the Spanish boxing scene.

Thus, Kerman ‘El Revolver’ Lejarraga (31-2, 24 KO) the british will be measured Jez Smith (12-2-1, 5KO), a 27-year-old boxer who has not fought since November 21, 2020, when he won the Wembley Arena also british Ben ridings. For his part, Kerman has not stepped into a ring since the victory against the also British Tyrone nurse on the Bullring of Puerto Banús, in Marbella, on August 8, 2020.

I faced the fight with Smith very motivated with my team (MGZ and Boxing Management). We only contemplate winning

The Biscayan boxer will seek to return to the path of titles in his new stage at super welterweight, after having won the European welterweight belt. ‘El Revólver’, 29, has already achieved three victories since his loss to David avanesyan and, regarding his next fight, he was confident “I faced the fight with Smith very motivated with my team (MGZ and Boxing Management). We only contemplate winning ”. And on what this meeting means for him, he considers that: “” My team has worked hard to get this opportunity, which will be seen all over the world through DAZN. It is my debut on the biggest sports platform together with great champions like Sandor Martín, Andoni Gago or Sergio García, and I hope it will be a very happy night for everyone ”.

For his part, Smith was cautious when he heard the news that his rival was going to be Kerman. “Kerman Lejarraga is a former European champion. I expect ten very tough rounds, but I haven’t stopped training since November. It will be my first fight abroad, where I will do my job, which is to achieve victory ”.