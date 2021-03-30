Kerman Lejarraga vs. Howard Cospolite in Bilbao, according to EBU

Manuel Valero

@Manu_Valero

The EBU has made official a few minutes ago that Kerman Lejarraga (31-2, 24 KO) and Howard Cospolite (19-8-3, 7 KO) will fight for the European Union super welterweight title this June in Bilbao.

Following the resignation of Zakaria Attou, the EBU has appointed another French fighter, Cospolite, as a co-contender after winning the French champion last Saturday by defeating Mahmoud Taha in a TKO round.

The Revolver will play its first fight of 2021 on April 23 in Barcelona, ​​facing the Englishman Jez Smith at the distance of ten rounds.

Cospolite has recently lost to Jack Culcay and Dylan Charrat on points and in 2016 he lost to Rubén Díaz by KO in the seventh round, for the European Union title but of the middleweight.