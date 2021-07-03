Kerman Lejarraga vs. Dylan Charrat, announced for September 10

The EBU has announced the date for the European super welterweight championship to be played in Paris between the co-contenders, the French Dylan charrat (20-0-1, 6 KO) and the Spanish Kerman Lejarraga (32-2, 25 KO).

In principle, it will be on Friday, September 10 in Paris, organized by All Star Boxing, and in addition to the importance of the prestigious title, the best position of the boxers in the world lists will be at stake, without forgetting a record bag for the Revolver.

It is a fight highly desired by the fans and one that arouses great expectations. The Biscayan could be the first Basque to be European champion in two weights and the first Spanish to be so in the welterweight and super welterweight, joining the greats Pedro Carrasco, Perico Fernández, Roberto Castañón and Kiko Martínez, European champions in two categories .

Also the winner could join the top 15 of the WBC, IBF and WBO mainly. Lejarraga is now 24th in the WBC.

We talk about these three organizations since with the WBA it is unknown, because when Lejarraga was two-time European champion they surprisingly removed him from the lists and after losing twice to Avanesyan, but when signing with a certain manager, they placed him in 7th place also with surprise . Perhaps even losing will raise or lower their lists, it is not known, attitudes without justification of the WBA.