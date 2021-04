The French Howard Cospolite he has abandoned the position of co-contender for the European Union super welterweight title, as his compatriot Zakaria Attou has already done. This way, Kerman Lejarraga He is once again without a rival to contest that belt.

First it was Isaac Real “Chaca” who declined the fight, although he remains as a candidate for when he recovers from his physical problems. Now, the EBU has to find a new rival for Lejarraga, who will return to the ring on April 23 in Barcelona.