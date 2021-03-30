Kerman Lejarraga, on the verge of contesting his first European super welterweight title

Last March 2020 from MD we echoed the following objective of Kerman Lejarrega. The one of Morga, after two victories at super welterweight, in whose division he debuted in the City of Barcelona With a clear victory, he was already working to contest the European super welterweight title, which if he did so would be his third European champion belt after the two he already has at welterweight.

An aspiration that seems to come true shortly, after the EBU make official that Kerman Lejarraga (31-2, 24 KO) and Howard Cospolite (19-8-7, 7 KO) were going to fight for him European Union super welterweight title.

MD has been able to know that the agreement is very close to closing, but as is often the case in these cases, some small fringes are missing. What is clear is the rival and the stage, Bilbao, with the months of June and July as alternatives.

‘Stir’, who counts his last three fights for victories and has an upcoming appointment again Barcelona on April 23 against Jez smith, on the same stage where he debuted in the super welterweight, the Palau d’Esports de la Vall d’Hebron, is very excited about the possibility that has come out for him and hopes to be able to fight with fans in the stands.

For his part, the French, nicknamed ‘Gwada Boy’, in whose last fight he was proclaimed champion of his country against Taha Mahmoud, but in their previous fight against Jack culcay he was defeated.