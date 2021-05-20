Kerman Lejarraga, candidate for the European super welterweight

The move was logical, but it was not made official until this Thursday. This Wednesday, Sergio García was leaving the European Superwelter Championship. The WBC World qualifier that he will play against Sebastián Fundora in July caused this movement. Thus, the official aspirant, Dylan Charrat (20-0-1, 6 KO), he had to wait for a new opponent to contest that belt. Kerman Lejarraga (32-2, 25 KO) was a co-candidate for the European Union belt and had been waiting for a rival for several months, since no one wanted to fight him. It was the natural step and it was accomplished.

This Thursday the EBU confirmed that the Basque fighter was a new co-candidate for the European super welterweight. The fight, which had already gone up for auction (it was won by the French team) will go through that process again. The bid to organize the lawsuit, if there is no prior agreement, will be on June 9. Once it is agreed that the promoter organizes it, it must be dated in summer. From MGZ, Kerman’s team, they hope to be able to carry it out in Bilbao.

Lejarraga’s plans do not vary much with that movement. The ‘Morga’s Revolver’ boxed in the evening that Matchroom organized in Barcelona last April. The idea was to be in action again in June / July to contest the European Union Championship at an event in Bilbao. Kerman has been a two-time European champion at welterweight. After his two losses against David Avanesyan, he decided to move up in the category with the idea of ​​returning to it. Now you can. The European awaits you.