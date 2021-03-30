Kerman Lejarraga, before Jez Smith at the Matchroom evening

One month after Matchroom lands for the second time in Spain, the English promoter has unveiled the third of the matches that will take place at the Vall D’Hebron Pavilion in Barcelona. Kerman Lejarraga (31-2, 24 KO), who was already confirmed, will face England’s Jez Smith (12-2-1, 5 KO) in ten rounds. A lawsuit in which the Basque fighter will continue to know the category while waits to compete in the European Union Superwelter Championship, a belt in which he was once again unrivaled last week after the resignation of Frenchman Zakaria Attou.

“I face the fight with Smith very motivated with my team (MGZ and Boxing Management). We only contemplate winning. My team has worked hard to secure this opportunity, which will be seen around the world through DAZN. It is my debut on the largest sports platform and I hope it will be a very happy night for everyone, “says the fighter in a statement released by DAZN.

Smith will be a more difficult opponent than it may seem. He stood out very young, but after two consecutive defeats he has been left in a complex situation. You know you are facing the day your career can change. “I have a great opportunity to show my level at super welterweight. Kerman Lejarraga is a former European champion. I expect ten very tough rounds, but I haven’t stopped training since November. It will be my first fight abroad, where I will do my job which is to achieve victory“He states in the same statement.

So far, Matchroom has only confirmed three matches. The Europeans of Sandor Martin (against Kay Prosper) and Andoni Gano (against Gavin McDonnel) were already clear. Therefore, of the confirmed names, The only thing left to know is Sergio García’s rival. The European super welterweight champion will also play a 10-round fight.