Kerman Lejarraga aspiring to the European super welterweight championship against Charrat

New big goal in sight for Kerman Lejarraga. This morning the Spanish Professional Boxing Committee (CBPE) informed that the next commitment of the Cantabrian Sergio garcia, who will fight in the United States against Sebastian Fundora, leads him to vacate the European super welterweight title, what opened the doors for him ‘Morga’s Revolver’, of whom MD already pointed out in March that his team was working to bring this opportunity to him.

In this way, the Bilbao man was appointed official candidate and will have to measure himself against the French Dylan charrat, current European Union super welterweight champion, a title he achieved in July 2019 after defeating his compatriot Howard Cospolite. The fight will go up for auction and it will take place on June 9. The fight will have to be played this summer and from Bilbao It is expected that the improvement of the pandemic will make it possible to see again an event of those that make time and in which Kerman Lejarraga can be crowned continental champion in a second weight.

I am very excited, since I can make history by being the European champion in two pesos

To do this, the first thing that Kerman’s team will try is to reach an agreement with the French champion’s team and, in the event that an agreement is not reached, it would go to auction, but the clear objective of MGZ Boxing is that the fight is played in Bilbao.

As soon as the news was known, Kerman declared to MD that he was “very excited, I can make history by being European champion in two pesos.

To do this, you will have to overcome a tough rival. Dylan charrat (20, 6KOs / 0/1), a native of Cannes (France) and 27 years old, two less than Kerman, has not fought since December 28, 2019, when he won in Marseille at Dimitry Mikhaylenko.

Instead, ‘Revolver’ (32, 25 KO’s / 2, 2 KO’s / 0) played his last fight on April 23 in Barcelona against Jez smith, which he surpassed in the Palau d’Esports de la Vall d’Hebron on Barcelona, scene in which he debuted sweeping on November 30, 2019. Since then he has already fought five fights at this new weight and the sixth will have the opportunity to add a new belt to his waist, the third after the two that he has at welterweight .