Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Alden Ehrenreich, Ray Liotta and Jesse Tyler Ferguson join ‘Cocaine Bear’

Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Alden Ehrenreich, Ray Liotta and Jesse Tyler Ferguson will be the five main protagonists of ‘Cocaine Bear’, the third film as director of actress Elizabeth Banks after “Pitching the Note – Even Higher” in 2015 and “Charlie’s Angels” in 2019.

The film is inspired by a true event that took place in Kentucky in 1985, when a former policeman and lawyer turned trafficker named Andrew Thornton decided to jump out of his plane in the middle of the night carrying several bundles of drugs, then crashing into the man. ground due to not being able to open the parachute correctly due to being overweight. Along with, among other things, a canvas backpack with 34 kilos of cocaine, some valued at about 15 million dollars.

Three months later, many kilometers from the place of that impact, a dead 80-kilo black bear appears and next to it, some 40 empty plastic bags and obvious traces of cocaine everywhere. The bear had eaten more than 30 kilos of cocaine. There is not a single mammal on the entire planet that could have survived that. Then the legend of the “cocaine bear” was born.

Jimmy Warden (‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’) is the author of the script for this film, however it is unknown what exactly it is about, beyond the fact that it is raised as a thriller and directly related to the aforementioned story.

Produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Aditya Sood, Brian Duffield, Max Handelman and Banks herself, the filming of ‘Cocaine Bear’, a production by Brownstone Productions and Lord Miller to be distributed worldwide by Universal Pictures, will begin at the end of next August in locations in Ireland.

This cast !! Dream team. #CocaineBear #KeriRussell @OsheaJacksonJr #RayLiotta #AldenEhrenreich @jessetyler pic.twitter.com/fjMfaTWa9B Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) July 1, 2021

