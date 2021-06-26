Kerber savors the honeys of a title again, three years later

It has been a very hard time for Angelique kerber, who since lifting the Wimbledon title in 2018, did not know what it was to lift a title. A few days before Wimbledon and when many gave her up for lost, the German has completed an absolutely spectacular week in Bad Homborg, defeating very important rivals and today, in the final against Siniakova, has beaten the Czech by a clear 6-3 6-2 to arrive in London with confidence through the roof and wanting to return to the final rounds in the important tournaments.