Kerber, Krejcikova and Gauff pass round at Wimbledon

06/29/2021 at 9:14 PM CEST

The german Angelique Kerber, winner of the title in 2018, Barbora Krejcikova, winner at Roland Garros, and Cori Gauff, sensation at Wimbledon in 2019, advanced to the second round.

Kerber defeated Nina Stojanovic, 6-4, 6-3, while Krejcikova, who debuted as a Grand Slam winner after the title in Paris, had no problems beating Clara Tauson, 6-3, 6-2 .

In addition, Gauff, eighth-finalist here two years ago, coming from the previous phase, knocked down Francesca Jones, one of the guests invited by the organization, 7-5 and 6-4.

Kerber will face the winner of the duel between the Spanish Sara Sorribes and the Croatian Ana Konjuh in second, Krejcikova, the German Andrea Petkovic, and Gauff the winner of the match between the Russian Elena Vesnina and the Italian Martina Trevisan.