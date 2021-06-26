Kerber: “I hope to continue at this level at Wimbledon”

Three years later, Angelique kerber He raised his hands to heaven again while holding a professional title. It had to be on grass, where he had conquered last until today. In the Bad Homburg WTA 250, after a week of hard fighting, the German cut the drought and will arrive on fire at Wimbledon, where she was already champion in 2018.

“You play right now, being on the court in front of your audience, your family, your people. It is a really special day for me, I am very happy to have won this tournament, it means a lot after all the months that we have passed. Everyone knows that I love playing on grass, I feel very good here, we hope to continue at this level at Wimbledon as well. The truth is that I go to London without expectations, with the same mentality with which I came here: every round is a victory. I will concentrate on each game and on enjoying myself on the pitch ”, said the Teutonic.