By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

05/20/2020 7:10 pm

We are facing uncertain times, and one of the industries that has suffered the most is entertainment. As such it was to be expected that many announcements about video game delays were going to start popping up, and now Kerbal Space Program 2 has become another victim of the consequences of COVID-19. Due to this pandemic, the game was run until 2021.

Originally, the game was to debut between April 2020 and March 2021, but due to the difficult situation facing the world for the coronavirus, it will now debut until the fall of 2021. Through a social media post, its developers shared the following message:

“As everyone knows, we have been working hard to create this incredible sequel to the Kerbal Space Program. This is an ambitious goal. We are creating a huge, extensive game loaded with new features, but doing so will take longer than previously anticipated. With everything that is happening around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are facing many unique challenges that require more time to safely iterate, create, test and create KSP2 as incredible as it can be. ”

This delay comes a few months after the development of Kerbal Space Program 2 had been left in the hands of an entirely new studio, when it was previously being worked on by Star Theory Games.

Source: Kerbal Space Program

Fujin stars in the violent new gameplay of MK 11: Aftermath



Danny Trejo will show off his Animal Crossing island: New Horizons

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.