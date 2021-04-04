Kepa is born, Jon Rahm’s first son, who will be able to play the Masters

Kelly cahill and Jon rahm have been parents this Saturday of their first child, Kepa. The Barrika golfer announced the news through social networks with a snapshot where the couple is seen with the newborn.

Kelly gave birth at 0.15am on Saturday, 9.15am in mainland Spain. The little one has received the name of Kepa. Jon excitedly shared the news: “Kepa C. Rahm was born on April 3, 2021 at 12:15 am. Amatxu Kelley is very well and recovering. Kepa, in excellent health. 3.2kg and 52cm, a pork rind from the north !! Undoubtedly. the best moment of my life ”, he assured in English, Spanish and Basque.

The birth comes just in time, before the Augusta Masters begins this week. Rahm will be able to play the first Grand Slam of the season knowing that everything has gone well, that his son is already in the world and with no other distractions than the tournament itself.