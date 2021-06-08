Kepa also joins the Spanish team!

06/08/2021 at 10:38 AM CEST

Kepa Arrizabalaga will be the sixth player that will work in the parallel bubble of the Spanish team in the new planning organized as a result of the positive of Sergio Busquets. But it will not be the last. During the session tomorrow, Wednesday, some footballers most from the U21 team that this Tuesday they measure to Lithuania in Butarque.

Of the six players summoned urgently, Pablo Fornals, Brais Méndez, Carlos Soler and Rodrigo Moreno will exercise already this morning in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas, while throughout the day, Raúl Albiol and Kepa himself will arrive.

This group of footballers will work without having contact with eThe rest of the summoned, who will continue with their individualized training this afternoon in sessions that will take place between 5:45 pm and 8:00 pm.

The players of the parallel bubble will remain outside the City of FootballHe and they will go daily to Las Rozas after having passed the relevant PCR test.

The tests continue

In this sense, the rest of the members of the Red have also passed a test again this morning with the hope that the results of the night will be positive again, as happened on Monday.

This planning will be kept until the end of the week when it will be known if Sergio Busquets has been able to test negative or is still positive. And, above all, it is confirmed that there are no more infected in the form of an outbreak.

Luis Enrique has until the day before the debut against Sweden Monday at Euro 2021 to make changes for Covid-19 cases, but the decision with Busquets would probably be made between Thursday and Friday if the positive persists.