The name of Kenyon Martin will return to the NBA next season thanks to the son of the former All-Star. Kenyon Martin Jr, a 2.06m forward who has developed his career last season on an IMG Academy scholarship after playing at Sierra Canyon, California, has declared his intention to jump into the NBA after averaging this season 20 points and 8 rebounds. It will be interesting to see if he maintains his father’s tough character.

IMG Academy forward Kenyon Martin Jr., has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, his father Kenyon Martin Sr., tells ESPN. Martin Jr., is eligible for draft, because he did the post-graduate year at IMG after graduating from Sierra Canyon H.S. in SoCal.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2020

