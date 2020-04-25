Kenya Os, she forgot to wear a bra in a photo and you can see everything | Instagram

The beautiful singer and Youtuber Kenia shared a photo with you on her official Instagram account where she appears wearing her figure, but something that caught your attention is that I wasn’t wearing a bran it seems that you forgot to put on because you can see everything.

Although currently everything Mexico and part of the world is in quarantine the interpreter of “Mentiroso” does not neglect her work on social networks and continues to delight the pupil of her followers.

Although at first glance it seems more like an advertisement for a renowned brand of soft drink, Kenya is quite a professional model.

“Now I only see you on FaceTime”, a phrase that accompanied his description.

As it should be, the singer is taking her precautions and has not left the house, for this reason she shared this description that although the message is probably for one person, it is understood that this is the way everyone is at the moment.

In the photograph he appears with a white bullfighter, white pants and his hair as he always has it loose, the interesting thing about the photograph is that when he lifts his arm, the terera rises and one of its attributes peeks out from underneath.

After the controversy between Juan de Dios Pantoja and Lizbeth Rodríguez arose, Kenya remained on the sidelines of the situation because the issue was inadvertently floated “Kenya / Pantoja / Loaiza” as she lived it at the time when she separated from Juan de Dios and Kimberly.

However despite became a trend her own controversy Kenya has been kept on the sidelines for precisely the same thing, she had already been through it and the healthiest decision she could make was to get away from those problems a little and not be affected once again.

This does not mean that his followers did not and in Twitter There was a whole revolution remembering how her situation was compared to that experienced by Juan de Dios and Kimberly, but like all a Kenyan lady, she was left aside and chose not to get into any comment.

